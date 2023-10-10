The former minister of sports and youth has cleared the air on the reason behind posting his academic records on his social media pages

Solomon Dalung dispelled the rumours that he posted his certificate just to taunt President Bola Tinubu

According to the ex-minister, it was a way of clearing his own name and showing he does not flaunt fake certificates

PAY ATTENTION: #StartupSouth Awards 2023 Nominated Legit.ng in the category Best Startup Coverage! Your support matters - click to VOTE for Legit.ng for free!

FCT, Abuja - A former minister of youths and sports development, Solomon Dalung, has maintained that he shared his certificates online to clarify he has authentic academic records.

Dalung says he didn't share his credentials to mock Tinubu but rather to show he has authentic results. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Why I shared my certificates online, Dalung opens up in new interview

Dalung who served under the government of ex-President Muhammadu Buhari, disclosed that he didn't make the decision to mock President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as claimed in some quarters, but to dispel any suspicions of him having fake credentials.

He made this disclosure during an interview on Channels TV's Sunrise Daily program that was published (aired) on Tuesday morning, October 10.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Speaking on the main reason he shared his certificates online, he said:

"Yes, I surrendered my credentials for public scrutiny because currently there is a very serious national and international brouhaha about the issue of academic credentials of Nigerians.

"The president is involved, political allies are going from one court to the other, in America and in Nigeria about credentials.

"Now, what is going on has placed every Nigerian with a certificate under suspects. So, I have also put my own, if anybody is not satisfied, they can also go to court, they can call the University of Jos, to release my transcript."

When asked if he was trying to mock the president, Dalung replied thus:

"No. I have a lot of respect for President Tinubu. I don't envy him with whatever he is going through at the moment but I think it is being mismanaged by his handlers.

"

Watch Dalung's full interview below:

“I used Sadiq Abubakar to sit for my WAEC”: Atiku reacts to certificate forgery allegations

In a similar development, Legit.ng reported that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has responded to allegations that he forged his secondary school certificate with the name "Sadiq Abubakar" in his O'level certificate.

Atiku, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 general election, confirmed that his O'level carried the name "Sadiq Abubakar" but swore an affidavit after he passed his exam to change his name.

Dele Momodu, a chieftain of the PDP, confirmed Atiku's response via a social media post on Tuesday, October 10.

Dalung shades Tinubu over certificate forgery

In a recent report, Dalung shared his academic certificates on social media in an apparent jibe at President Bola Tinubu.

Taking to his known X (formerly Twitter) handle on Saturday, October 7, Dalung bragged about being an old student of the University of Jos (UNIJOS).

Source: Legit.ng