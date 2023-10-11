The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) Global Disinformation Team has confirmed the authenticity of the certificate President Bola Ahmed Tinubu submitted to INEC

The BBC team said there is no evidence that the CSU certificate President Tinubu submitted to INEC was forged

According to the BBC investigation, President Tinubu's certificate marched three of the diplomas CSU released to Atiku Abubakar.

United Kingdom, London - The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) Global Disinformation Team said there is no evidence that the Chicago State University (CSU) certificate that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was forged.

According to the BBC report, there was no evidence to support the claim made by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar’s spokesperson, Phrank Shaibu, one of his lawyers, Kalu Kalu, that the deposition and the diplomas released by CSU confirm that the certificate President Tinubu submitted to INEC was forged.

The media organization team said its analysis was based on three different diplomas for President Tinubu:

• The original one, from 1979, which he has said in the past was lost when he went into exile in the 1990s

• The second one, that he submitted to Inec - supposedly a replacement diploma from CSU (it is similar to diplomas issued by CSU in the 1990s)

• Additionally, CSU holds another replacement diploma for Mr Tinubu that they say is probably from the early 2000s that he never collected

The allegations that President Tinubu forged his certificate were based on a comparison between the document submitted to INEC and the 1979 diplomas released by CSU.

The BBC added that their analysis confirms CSU registrar, Caleb Westberg’s claim that the certificate President Tinubu submitted to INEC looks like three of the diplomas CSU released to Atiku.

During the deposition, Westberg said the template of CSU's certificate has changed several times over the years and any request for a new certificate would resemble the current template at that time, no matter when the student graduated.

As such, if President Tinubu had reordered his diploma in the late 1990s, what he would have been given would look like what was obtainable then.

According to the BBC report, three of the diplomas dating from the 1990s that CSU submitted were similar to President Tinubu's.

