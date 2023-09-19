The Bayelsa state chapter of the PDP has lost some of its young members to the opposition APC

The principal aides of the state Governor Douye Diri and the state youth leader dumped the party and declared support for APC governorship candidate, Timipre Sylva

Sylva’s media aide, Julius Bokoru, confirmed the development through a statement made available to newsmen

Yenagoa, Bayelsa state - The camp of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Bayelsa State headed by Governor, Douye Diri, has suffered a major loss.

Bayelsa Governor, Diri's top aides, youth leader dumps PDP, declare support for APC’s Sylva. Photo credit: Douye Diri, Timipre Marlin Sylva

Source: Facebook

On Monday, September 18, some of Governor Diri's principal aides and the state youth leader of the PDP, Nunieh Odede, dumped the PDP for the All Progressives Congress (APC) and declared support for its governorship candidate, Timipre Sylva.

The Punch reported that Odede announced his resignation from the PDP in a handwritten letter while the governor’s top aides formally vacated their offices to campaign for Sylva ahead of the Saturday, November 11, 2023 polls.

Sylva’s special adviser, media and publicity, Julius Bokoru, confirmed the development in a statement and noted that Odede and the other defectors had held a meeting with the APC flagbearer, Daily Independent report added.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Odede in the meeting, said,

“Bayelsa is in a comatose state and we cannot keep doing the old things and expect to get it right. Our resignations from the PDP, honestly, is to save our dear state from further ruin.”

Edo PDP senator returns to APC, gives reason

Legit.ng reported earlier that a former senator representing Edo South Senatorial District on the platform of the PDP, Matthew Urhoghide, has returned to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Urhoghide returned to the APC on Monday, September 18, almost four months after he resigned his membership of PDP.

He was received by the ward chairman, Sunny Omokaro at APC’s Ward 2 secretariat on Airport Road, Benin.

Shekarau officially defects to PDP from NNPP

A former governor of Kano state, Senator Ibrahim Shekarau, has formally announced his defection from the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

This is coming barely three months after Shekarau defected to NNPP from the All Progressives Congress.

Shekarau made the declaration on Monday, August 29 at his Mundubawa home in Kano. He was formally received into the PDP by the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and the party’s national chairman, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, among other bigwigs.

Source: Legit.ng