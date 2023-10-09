Ahead of the November 11 governorship election in Kogi state, the leading party has lost a key member in its fold

Yahaya Ododo, a chieftain of the ruling party in the state has cross-carpeted to the opposition PDP

The former APC chieftain stated that Yahaya Bello's government has failed the people of the state and failed to keep any of the promises made in 2015

A few weeks before the Saturday, November 11 gubernatorial election in Kogi state, a former chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ankpa Local Government Area, Yahaya Ododo, dumped the party for an opposition party in the state.

Governor Bello and his anointed successor, Usman Ododo, have lost a member to the opposition in the state. Photo credit: Alhaji Yahaya Bello, Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo

Source: Facebook

The APC chieftain clarifies his defection as he endorses AA candidate

Ododo, a retired military officer, alongside his supporters, dumped the party at an event in his ward in Ankpa Local Government Area of the state and defected to the Action Alliance party in the state.

As reported by The Punch, Ododo said his decision was hinged on the need to enshrine equity, fairness and justice in the governorship chronicles of the state.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

This was contained in a statement issued Monday morning, October 9, by Yahaya Ododo in Lokoja.

The former APC chieftain stated that the Yahaya Bello government has failed the people of the state and failed to keep any of the promises made in 2015.

According to him, among all the governorship candidates, only Otunba Braimoh has a rich manifesto that can lift the state out of poverty that has ravaged it for years, The New Telegraph reported.

Former Reps deputy minority whip dumps PDP

In a related development, a former Deputy Minority Whip of the House of Representatives, Fatima Binta Bello, has resigned from the PDP.

Bello tendered her resignation letter to the PDP chairman in the Shongom ward, Shongom LGA of Gombe State, on Thursday, October 5.

She said the decision to quit the PDP was hard but was taken after a wide consultation with her associates.

Bayelsa guber: 50,000 PDP, LP, other members defect to APC, back Sylva

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that about fifty thousand (50,000) leaders, aides to Governor Douye Diri and members of other political parties have decamped to the opposition APC in Bayelsa state.

Ahead of the Saturday, November 11 governorship election in Bayelsa state, some of the defectors are members of the PDP, and Labour Party (LP), among others.

This was disclosed in a statement made available to Legit.ng on Thursday, September 29.

Imo, Kogi, Bayelsa polls: When will INEC conduct mock accreditation of voters?

Meanwhile, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced that it would conduct a mock accreditation for the forthcoming governorship elections in Bayelsa, Imo, and Kogi states.

The commission disclosed that the mock accreditation will commence on Saturday, October 14, a few weeks before the off-cycle polls scheduled for Saturday, November 11, 2023.

Source: Legit.ng