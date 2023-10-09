Opposition parties in Nasarawa State have been urged to lick their wounds and stop instigating religious tension

This appeal was made by the Concerned Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Muslim Leaders in the state on Monday, October 9

The group, led by Hon Ja'afaru Ibrahim, urged the opposition to support the victor of the election tribunal and pray for the state and the nation

Lafia, Nasarawa - The Concerned Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Muslim Leaders in Nasarawa State have warned the opposition not to use religious leaders to trigger a crisis following the election tribunal's verdict.

Recall that the election tribunal led by Justice Ezekiel Ajayi sacked Governor Abdullahi Sule of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and declared David Ombugadu of the PDP as the lawfully elected governor of the state in the March 18 governorship polls.

The tribunal sacked Sule as Governor of Nasarawa state, declaring PDP's Ombugadu as the winner of the March 18 election. Photo credit: Abdullahi Sule, Official Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Nigeria.

Source: Facebook

The verdict was delivered virtually on Monday, October 2, with two judges affirming Ombugadu's victory and one other ruling against the PDP candidate.

However, there have been a series of rancour and taunting remarks from the opposition supporters over the verdict.

Reacting to this development, the spokesperson of the Concerned PDP Muslim Leaders in Nasarawa State, Hon Ja'afaru Ibrahim, said there is a need for the opposition to exercise caution.

In a statement made available to Legit.ng on Monday, October 9, he said:

"We, as concerned PDP Muslim Leaders in Nasarawa State, urge all politicians, irrespective of their affiliations, to refrain from seeking to use religious leaders and tendencies to influence the legal proceedings and its outcome or incite an otherwise peaceful people until the last four years of APC rule in the state that is ebbing to hoist the flag of discord as an achievement.

"Instead, let us all respect the principles of fairness and impartiality that is the cornerstone of our legal system."

He stated that the group is ready to resort to prayers to ensure peace, unity, and justice in the state and the nation.

Hon Ibrahim urged "all politicians and especially our friends in the APC to resolve any differences amicably or by legal means and to respect the decisions of our judicial institutions rather than whipping up religious sentiments."

PDP’s Ombugadu reacts as court sacks Governor Sule

Meanwhile, Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has been offered a hand of friendship by his opposition following his defeat at the tribunal.

His opposition, David Ombugadu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), got a majority decision from two judges to claim a shocking victory.

Ombugadu thanked his supporters and the tribunal, allowing the will of the people of Nasarawa State to prevail.

Source: Legit.ng