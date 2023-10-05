Fatima Binta Bello, who represented the Kaltungo/Shongom constituency in the 8th National Assembly has dumped the PDP

Former Deputy Minority Whip of the House of Representatives made this known in a letter issued on Thursday, October 5

Bello, however, was silent on her reason for leaving the PDP and which political party she intends to join

Gombe state - Former Deputy Minority Whip of the House of Representatives, Fatima Binta Bello, has resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

According to The Nation, Bello tendered her resignation letter to the PDP chairman in the Shongom ward, Shongom LGA of Gombe State, on Thursday, October 5.

Ex-Reps deputy minority whip, Fatima Binta Bello, resigns from PDP Photo Credit: @honbintab

Source: Twitter

She said the decision to quit the PDP was hard, but was taken after a wide consultation with her associates.

She didn’t state her reason for leaving the main opposition party.

“I am writing to tender my resignation from Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with immediate effect. Attached herewith, I am also sending in my PDP Membership card”

The former lawmaker also did not disclose if she would be joining another political party.

She was in the House for eight years,

Bello represented the Kaltungo/Shongom constituency in the 8th National Assembly.

She was a former deputy chairman of the Shongom local government council and also served as commissioner under Danjuma Goje’s led administration

