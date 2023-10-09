Dino Melaye, the PDP candidate in the upcoming governorship election in Kogi State, has suffered the defection of major stakeholders from the party

Ismail Inah, a former lawmaker who had represented the Idah Federal Constituency in Kogi State, left the PDP and joined the APC one month before the election

The PDP women leader in the Igalamela-Odolu LGA and the women leaders in the wards of the council areas also dumped the opposition for the ruling party

Igalamela-Odolu, Kogi - Dino Melaye, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the November 11 governorship election in Kogi State, suffered a major setback barely a month before the election.

This is as prominent members of the PDP in Kogi State have started dumping the party for the All Progressives Congress (APC) a few weeks before the election.

Hon. Ismail Inah dump Dino Melaye, PDP, joins APC

According to The Nation, Hon. Ismail Inah Hussein, popularly known as Soul Lover, a lawmaker who represented the Idah Federal Constituency in Kogi State, has dumped the PDP for the APC alongside hundreds of his supporters.

The former lawmaker was seen on Friday, October 6, in APC robes and by the Kogi stalwart Abdullahi Bello in the Ajaka area of the Igalamela-Odolu local government area of the state. This was a sign that he had pitched his tent with the ruling APC.

Inah, a known PDP chieftain in the state, described his decision to join the APC as his desire to support the development of Kogi State and Nigeria.

PDP women leaders dumps Melaye in Kogi

Also leaving the PDP was the former women leader of the opposition party in the Igalamela LGA alongside the women leaders in the council area.

In his welcome address to the decamped PDP members, Baron Okwoli, the Kogi State Commissioner for Transportation, commended Inah and his supporters for their decision to join the ruling APC.

He assured that they would work together to ensure that the ruling APC retain the state in the election.

