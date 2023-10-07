Sheik Mansur Sokoto has raised the anxiety of the public following his recent controversial post

The influential cleric took to his official Facebook page to react to the verdicts of the governorship election tribunal in Taraba and Nasarawa States

In his post, he stated that Islam would be endangered if administrative powers fell to the leadership of non-Muslims

Influential Islamic cleric Sheik Mansur Sokoto has spilt out a controversial comment stating that Islam in Taraba and Nasarawa states would be endangered if the baton of administrative power falls in the hands of a non-Muslim.

The renowned cleric vented this via a post on his official Facebook page titled "Islam and the North."

The Islamic cleric gave his opinion about the governorship election tribunal in Nasarawa and Taraba State. Photo Credit: Prof. Mansur Sokoto, mni

Source: Facebook

According to Sahara reporters, he wrote:

"Review of the governorship legal tussles of some states these days is worrisome. If Taraba and Nasarawa fall to non-Muslims, then Islamic religion will be endangered."

After narrating his opinion, the Islamic cleric asked, "What's the way out."

Nasawara and Taraba governorship tribunal verdict

The cleric's opinion is on the heels of the verdict at the election petition tribunal in Nasarawa and Taraba State.

At the Nasaraw State governorship election petition tribunal, the panel sacked the incumbent, Governor Abdullahi Sule of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and declared Mr David Ombugadu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the rightful winner of the election.

Shortly after the announcement, the victor of the tribunal, Mr Ombugadu, lauded the judiciary for delivering justice and giving the people back their mandate as he extended hands of collaboration to Governor Sule.

A statement by his campaign organisation reads:

“As we move forward, we remain committed to the principles of good governance, inclusivity, and service to the people of Nasarawa State.

“We extend a hand of friendship to all our political opponents to join us and recover Nasarawa State from the brink in order to discover a pathway for peace, security, and sustainable development of the state.”

Similarly, in Taraba, the election petition tribunal affirmed the incumbent, Governor Agbu Kefas of the PDP, as the winner of the governorship election, dismissing the petition of the New Nigerian People’s Party (NNPP) and its candidate, Prof. Sani Yahaya.

The three-man panel ruled that their petition lacked merit.

Muslim-Muslim ticket: “You are favouring Yorubas, Christians”, MURIC knocks Tinubu over appointments

Meanwhile, a famous Islamic group has faulted the federal government of Nigeria headed by Bola Tinubu over its choice of political appointments.

The leadership of the Muslim Rights Concern accused President Tinubu of favouring only the Yorubas and Christians in his choice of appointments so far.

The executive director of MURIC, Prof Ishaq Akintola, urged Tinubu to apply the balance in coming appointments in the future.

Source: Legit.ng