A popular Islamic group has faulted the federal government of Nigeria headed by Bola Tinubu over its choice of political appointments

The leadership of the Muslim Rights Concern accused President Tinubu of favouring only the Yorubas and Christians in his choice of appointments so far

The executive director of MURIC, Prof Ishaq Akintola, thereby urged Tinubu to apply the balance in coming appointments, going forward

State House, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has come under heated criticism over political appointments by his government, as he is being reminded about his Muslim-Muslim ticket with Vice President Kashim Shettima.

MURIC laments over Tinubu's choice of political appointments. Photo credit: Ishaq Akintola, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has urged Tinubu to ensure that all regions, faiths and sections benefit from political appointments made by his government while no ethnic group or faith is seen to be favoured above others.

Executive director of MURIC, Professor Ishaq Akintola, made the plea to Tinubu in a statement on Monday, September 18, Daily Trust reported.

He accused Tinubu of being biased with his appointments of mainly Yorubas and Christians to key positions in his government.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“We are shocked to our marrows that Tinubu has been appointing Christians and Yorubas mainly to key positions since the inception of this administration at the expense of Muslims.

“Many competent Muslims who campaigned and voted Muslim-Muslim ticket during the presidential election were ignored,” Professor Akintola lamented.

Prof. Akintola, however, advised the president to ensure balance in coming appointments, SaharaReporters confirmed.

Tinubu appoints Hakeem Baba-Ahmed as special adviser

Legit.ng reported earlier that the spokesman of the Northern Elders Forum, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, was appointed by President Tinubu as the special adviser on political affairs to Vice President Kashim Shettima.

His appointment surprised many as he has been a strong critic of the APC-led administration over the years.

Baba-Ahmed's appointment was made known on Monday, September 18, via a social media post on X, formerly Twitter.

"You're not Abuja governor": FCT senator tackles Wike over 8 appointments

Ireti Kingibe, the senator representing the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has warned the minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, against acting beyond his without responding to the national assembly.

Kingibe maintained that the National Assembly would carry out the legislative duties to the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) as the House Assembly does to the state government.

The senator made the comment while faulting the swearing of eight mandate secretaries of the FCTA that the minister did a few days ago.

Source: Legit.ng