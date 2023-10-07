The All Progressives Congress (APC) has reacted to the judgement affirming the election of Governor Alex Otti of the Labour Party (LP) in Abia state

Abia state, Umuahia - The Abia State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has rejected the judgement made by the Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal affirming the victory of Governor Alex Otti of the Labour Party (LP)

The APC Chairman in the state, Dr. Kingsley Ononogbu, in a statement issued a few hours after the tribunal judgement, described the verdict as a miscarriage of justice, The Punch reported.

Ononogbu disclosed that the APC has directed its legal team to appeal the judgement of the tribunal.

“This verdict handed down by the three-man panel is the mother of miscarriage of justice. It is unacceptable and we reject it.

“We condemn unequivocally the judgement of the tribunal. Consequently, we have mandated our legal team to appeal the judgement of the tribunal.

“With this judgement today, it is obvious that justice was strangulated; more so, and very worrisome is that the court may no longer be the hope of the common man if justice continues to be debased.”

Tribunal delivers judgement on PDP’s petition challenging Gov otti's victory

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the tribunal gave its final verdict on the petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Chief Okey Ahiwe, challenging the victory of Gov. Otti.

The tribunal dismissed Ahiwe’s petition for lack of merit, and subsequently resolved in favour of Otti of the Labour Party (LP).

The three-man panel led by Hon. Justice H.T.D Gwadah dismissed the PDP and Ahiwe petitions “that the respondent was not qualified to run, did not win majority lawful votes, and that there were irregularities at the poll.

Tinubu’s justice minister Fagbemi appears at the tribunal

Legit.ng also reported that there was a commotion at the Abia state governorship petition tribunal sitting in Umuahia, as the Justice minister-designate, Lateef Fagbemi, showed up at the court.

Fagbemi is the lead counsel to Governo Otti, the candidate of the Labour Party, in the suit filed by the PDP and APC and their candidates, Ahiwe and Emenike, respectively.

