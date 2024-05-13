Comedian Bovi has congratulated those who won big at the 2024 AMVCA on Saturday while recounting his loss

According to him, he had bagged seven nominations since the award started many years ago, but only zero win

Manny of his fans took to the comment section to console him and told him that he has always been a winner

Nigerian comedian, Bovi Ugboma, professionally known as Bovi, has shared how he felt after he didn't clinch any award at the 2024 AMVCA.

The event took place at the Eko Hotel and many movie makers including Femi Adebayo, Wale Ojo went home with some award plagues for their efforts in their movies.

Bovi complains of not winning AMVCA. Photo credit @officialbovi

Source: Instagram

Taking to social media to complain about his loss, he said he has had 7 nominations, but zero wins, since the award ceremony started many years ago.

Bovi congratulates winners

In the caption of his post, he celebrated those who went home with an award plaque and noted that it was well deserved.

The comedian, who suspected his wife recently also showed his fashion goal in the picture he posted as he hailed his designer.

Below is the post:

Reactions trail Bovi's post

Netizens have reacted to the post Bovi made about AMVCA and winning. Here are some of the comments below:

@sandrairoegbu:

"Congratulations on your nomination, more to come."

@frankedoho:

"You are still a winner in my books. You pulled off the greatest wedding on the planet yesterday with great ease and seasoned dexterity. Take a bow, my Man! "

@otega_prudence:

"Yours is coming boss. Delay no be denial".

@irenejob:

"You are always a WINNER to me and the world. You look sharp."

@healthertainer:

"You sense of humor."

@iamdavid_jo:

"AMVCA or not, you're a winner and doing great. You nor need AMVCA to validate that. You sabi how many people dey look up to you?"

@efegram4:

"Bestest."

@tomiwasage:

"The wedding you did yesterday!"

@mcmonicacfrn:

"Happy Mother’s Day.U mother all nominations."

@emasax:

"I love and respect you and all you do, Sir."

