Lafia, Nasarawa - The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Nasarawa State, David Ombugadu, has reacted to his victory at the election petition tribunal against Governor Abdullahi Sule of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Delivering the judgment virtually, the tribunal's chairman, Justice Ezekiel Ajayi, declared Ombugadu as the lawfully elected governor of the state.

Governor Abdullahi Sule is expected to appeal the tribunal's verdict in a few days. Photo Credit: Gov. Abdullahi A. Sule Mandate/David Ombugadu

The verdict was delivered virtually on Monday, October 2, with two judges affirming Ombugadu's victory and one other ruling against the PDP candidate.

In reaction to the victory, the campaign organisation of the PDP candidate described the victory as the will of the people while expressing gratitude to supporters and the judiciary for ensuring justice was served.

As reported by Leadership, the director of Media and Publicity, Mike Omeri, said:

“What the people of Nasarawa State have demonstrated will further strengthen our democracy and the importance of upholding the principles of justice and accountability in our electoral process.

“We hail the tribunal for its diligent and impartial consideration of the evidence presented, leading to this historic and landmark decision”

He further stated that the candidate of the PDP has expressed his commitment to serving the people of Nasarawa in all his capacity.

He also lauded the tireless efforts of the PDP legal team, whose dedication and expertise were instrumental in presenting their case convincingly before the Tribunal.

Ombugadu open to work with Sule

As contained in the statement, the PDP extended their arms of friendship to Governor Sule and the APC to help navigate Nasarawa State to the path of development and good governance.

The statement reads:

“As we move forward, we remain committed to the principles of good governance, inclusivity, and service to the people of Nasarawa State.

“We extend a hand of friendship to all our political opponents to join us and recover Nasarawa State from the brink in order to discover a pathway for peace, security, and sustainable development of the state.”

