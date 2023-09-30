The Taraba State Governorship Election Tribunal has affirmed the election of Governor Agbu Kefas.

The three-man panel ruled that Kefas of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was validly elected during the March 18 governorship election in Taraba State, Channels TV reported.

The tribunal dismissed the petition challenging the election of Kefas for lack of merit.

As reported by Daily Trust, New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP) and its gubernatorial candidate, Professor Sani Yahaya, had filed a petition against the PDP and Governor Kefas, seeking the annulment of the governor’s victory.

Taraba: Tribunal sacks PDP lawmaker

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the election tribunal in Taraba State has ruled against the victory of Nuhu Akila of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Justice Benson Ogbu, who led the judicial panel for the election tribunal, also affirmed the victory of the candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Batulu Mohammed, for Gashaka State Constituency and Abel Peter of Mbamnga Constituency, have retained their seats.

