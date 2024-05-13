President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has launched an education campaign to promote inclusive, skill development, and gender equity

The campaign, tagged, #WeAreEqual is championed by the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, CON

The programme tagged, 'Education as a Powerful Tool for Change' was launched at the State House in Abuja on Monday, May 13

PAY ATTENTION: Leave your feedback about Legit.ng. Fill in this short form. Help us serve you better!

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

State House, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has launched a campaign, tagged, #WeAreEqual, to promote inclusive education, skill development, and gender equity.

The campaign, which is an initiative of the Organization of African First Ladies for Development (OAFLAD) has been launched in 15 African countries.

Tinubu launches “powerful tool for change” education campaign Photo credit: @DOlusegun

Source: Twitter

The Nigerian component of the programme is tagged, 'Education as a Powerful Tool for Change'.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

It focuses on health, education, economic empowerment, and gender-based violence.

This was contained in a statement shared on X (formerly known as Twitter) @DOlusegun, by Special Assistant to the President on Social Media, Olusegun Dada.

The campaign is championed by the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, CON.

Tinubu saluted the commitment of African First Ladies to advance gender equality and narrow the gender gap across the continent.

The president stated this while speaking at the launch of the campaign at the State House on Monday, May 13.

"The focus of the launch of this campaign in Nigeria, 'Education as a Powerful Tool for Change' is critical for Africa’s development, if we are to attain gender equity and ensure equal opportunities for all. "We must continue to create opportunities for all our children to access quality education without leaving anyone behind, particularly the girl child. We must engender a society where everyone has the same opportunities, regardless of who they are, because doing that leads to a stronger and more peaceful society for all."

Tinubu approves new schemes for students

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Tinubu announced the establishment of an education data system for Nigerian students at all levels.

Ajuri Ngelale, the spokesperson to the president, said the Tinubu also approved skill acquisition for all students and teachers at all levels.

The presidency said the policies were to overhaul the education sector and improve learning and skill growth among the students and teachers.

Source: Legit.ng