A five-year-old girl, simply identified as Bosede, has been crushed to death along the Iganmu-Apapa Expressway in Lagos state

A truck driver crushed the girl to death while crossing the highway with her mother on Saturday, May 11

The state police public relations officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, said the police are hurting for the arrest of the fleeing driver

Iganmu, Lagos state - A yet-to-be-identified truck driver has crushed a five-year-old girl, simply identified as Bosede, to death along the Iganmu-Apapa Expressway in Lagos state.

The tragic incident occurred while the girl was crossing the expressway with her mother at Iganmu under the bridge, inward Apapa on Saturday, May 11.

The girl and her mother were crossing the expressway when the tragic incident happened Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

The state police public relations officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, said the accident was reported to the Iponri Police Division on Saturday at about 11.30 a.m.

According to The Punch, the police spokesperson said the girl and her mother were crossing the expressway when the truck hit and crushed her to death.

He explained that the police traffic officers from the division removed the corpse from the accident scene for burial by the family.

Hundeyin said the police have commenced an investigation for the possible arrest of the fleeing driver, Peoples Gazette reports.

Legit.ng recalls that a cement mixer truck crushed a yet-be-identified woman to death in Abule-Egba in the Alimosho local government area of Lagos State.

The spokesperson of Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) Adebayo Taofiq said the tragic incident occurred on Monday, March 25.

Adebayo said an investigation revealed that the truck was on top speed when it lost control as a result of a brake failure.

Mechanic’s car crushes mother, children to death

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that tragedy struck in the Ajangbadi area of Lagos in December 2023 as a woman was crushed to death in a crash.

The woman's children were also killed in the accident which occurred in the night at 77 bus stop along Shibiri Imude road.

Police confirmed the fatal accident and said some people who were angry about the accident attempted to lynch the driver of the ill-fated vehicle

