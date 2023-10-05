The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections has reacted to the call of Atiku Abubakar to join him in the fight against President Bola Tinubu

In a statement released by the Labour Party, Obi has rejected the advances of the former Vice President

The former Anambra State governor said he is more focused on his quest to regain his stolen mandate from President Tinubu

FCT, Abuja - The presidential bannerman of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has rejected the invitation of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) counterpart, Atiku Abubakar, to join forces in the legal tussle against the authenticity of President Bola Tinubu's academic records.

In a statement signed by the Labour Party's spokesperson, Obiora Ifoh, on Thursday, Obi stated that he was focused on reclaiming his mandate at the Supreme Court.

Peter Obi has expressed his desire to focus on his appeal at the Supreme Court. Photo Credit: Mr Peter Obi/George Osodi

Source: UGC

The statement reads:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

“He (Obi) has been in the vanguard of ensuring a just nation where justice must be the watchword, and he will not stop until Nigeria achieves the leadership it truly deserves.

“Obi has pontificated severally on the need for leaders to be good role models and to live a life worthy of emulation. This he has done by publicly putting his credentials in the open for verification. Nigeria will get better when men of integrity and honour drive the affairs of the nation.

“We therefore welcome every other interest willing to join us in our pursuit of a nation where justice shall reign."

Atiku calls on Peter Obi, Kwankwaso to join him in removing Tinubu, gives reason

Earlier, Atiku Abubakar, the PDP flagbearer in the 2023 presidential election, called on Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the Labour Party and NNPP to join him in his fight against President Bola Tinubu.

The former vice president said many Nigerians are looking up to them to respect and defend the rule of law.

Atiku then extended the call to religious, traditional and political leaders, adding that it was a national call for probity.

CSU certificate saga: Nigerians now labelled a nation of cheats, says PDP chieftain

Meanwhile, an emerging report has revealed that Nigerians are now being labelled cheats in other countries.

This was revealed by Ogun State governorship aspirant and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Segun Sowunmi.

He stated this during a live telecast of the Channels TV late-night programme, "Politics Today".

Source: Legit.ng