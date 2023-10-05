FCT, Abuja - Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has said he will only 'drop his fight' with President Bola Tinubu "when the Supreme Court of Nigeria rules".

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja on Thursday, October 5, Atiku insisted that President Tinubu forged his Chicago State University (CSU) certificate.

Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Atiku puts faith in Supreme Court

He said:

“I have already filed my appeal against him at the Supreme Court. It is only when the court rules that he is right that I will drop this fight; in other words, I will drop this fight when the court rules because there is no court higher than the supreme court.”

