Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar will address a press conference on the findings of his legal team over President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s academic records released by the Chicago State University

Dele Momodu, who was the director of strategic communications of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential campaign council in the 2023 election, disclosed this via his X handle

It is understood that the conference will be held at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Auditorium, Wuse II, Abuja

Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has 6-year-experience in covering election journalism

FCT, Abuja - The spokesperson of the Atiku Abubakar Campaign Organisation in the 2019 election, Umar Sani, has listed some of the things to expect from the world press conference the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate will hold on Thursday, October 5.

The former vice president said he would hold a world press conference on the result of his discovery effort at the Chicago State University (CSU). Legit.ng understands that the conference will be held at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Auditorium, Wuse II, Abuja, by 3 p.m.

Atiku has refused to concede defeat to Bola Tinubu several months after the 2023 election. Photo credits: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar.

Source: Facebook

Atiku to address international press conference Thursday

This is coming after the registrar of Chicago State University (CSU), Caleb Westberg, told a court-ordered deposition in Illinois on Tuesday, October 3, that even though President Bola Ahmed Tinubu graduated from the institution, it did not issue the CSU diploma certificate Tinubu submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) before the 2023 presidential election.

In an apparent bullish mood, Sani wrote on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle:

“Today is a great day!"

Topic showcasing a deposition of a forged certificate. A certified True Copy (CTC) of the deposition will be circulated. The audio of the deposition will also be circulated. Judge Nancy Maldonado’s conclusions will be on display.

"Tinubu's certificate was forged": Bwala

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that Daniel Bwala, the spokesperson to the defunct Atiku Presidential Campaign Organisation, alleged the certificate President Tinubu submitted to INEC did not emanate from the CSU.

The PDP chieftain said considering the certificate was allegedly not certified by the CSU, “it is a conclusive proof that it was forged”.

'Issue of admissibility of fresh evidence critical'

Legit.ng also reported that Monday Ubani, a former chairman, Section of Public Interest and Development Law (SPIDEL), Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), said it would be difficult for the Supreme Court to admit fresh evidence in the appeal of the judgement of the presidential election petition tribunal.

Ubani said it would take a lot from Atiku’s legal team to convince the Supreme Court to admit fresh evidence in the appeal of the election tribunal's verdict.

Source: Legit.ng