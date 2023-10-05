The registrar of Chicago State University (CSU) Caleb Westberg has given a deposition on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s certificate

Westberg affirmed that the Tinubu who attended and graduated from CSU is the same as President Tinubu

Chicago, United States - The text of the deposition made by the registrar of Chicago State University (CSU) Caleb Westberg on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s certificate has been released.

Westberg confirmed that President Tinubu was a student of the university and graduated in 1979, with flying colours, PM News reported.

He stated this at the office of Atiku Abubakar’s lawyer, Angela Liu.

Click here to download the full text of CSU's deposition on Tinubu's certificate

Tinubu who attended CSU is same person”: Chicago State University declares

CSU registrar said the school was bombarded with many enquiries between five and 30 daily about Tinubu.

He said the university never notified Tinubu about the flood of enquiries they received.

"We don’t have copy of certificate Tinubu submitted to INEC": CSU shares more details

CSU said it does not have a copy of the certificate President Tinubu submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) ahead of the 2023 general election.

The institution's registrar, Caleb Westberg, stated this while making a deposition on the release of President Tinubu’s academic records.

Westberg said CSU only has certificates that students didn’t pick up in their possession.

Can release of Tinubu’s records affect Supreme Court verdict?

Some Senior Advocates of Nigeria spoke up about the usefulness of the release of President Tinubu’s academic records to Atiku at the Supreme Court.

The senior lawyers said there was nothing Atiku and his legal team could do with Tinubu's academic record.

Tinubu’s certificate: 3 crucial issues that dashed Atiku’s hope

Wahab Shittu (SAN) said Atiku’s hope had been dashed following the release of President Tinubu’s academic records by CSU.

He listed the three crucial issues in Atiku’s case against President Tinubu.

