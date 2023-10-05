The Chicago State University (CSU) has released documents relating to the academic records of President Bola Tinubu to Atiku Abubakar’s lawyers as ordered by a United States (US) court

The records include files requested by Atiku to establish alleged discrepancies in Tinubu's academic records

Atiku's associates claimed the certificate Tinubu submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) did not emanate from the CSU

FCT, Abuja - Timothy Osadolor, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Executive Council (NEC), has accused Temitope Ajayi, President Bola Tinubu’s senior special assistant on media and publicity, of "defending the indefensible".

Ajayi had said Tinubu’s Chicago State University (CSU) certificate was authentic and not forged as insinuated by the opposition.

He also said the American institution confirmed that the president did not submit a fake result to INEC.

'Tinubu, supporters should apologise': Atiku's ally

Reacting, Osadolor, who is also PDP's deputy youth leader, stated that the CSU versus Atiku case in the US court has empowered the party and its candidate with more evidence.

He told The Punch in an interview published on Thursday, October 5:

“It is quite unfortunate that this is coming from people in positions of authority, who ordinarily should apologise to Nigeria for the emotional and psychological torture, or public ridicule that they are taking the nation through across the globe.”

Atiku files documents against Tinubu

Legit.ng earlier reported that Atiku is set to file his application at the Supreme Court on Thursday, October 5.

This comes after he obtained Tinubu’s academic records on the order of an Illinois, Chicago court.

Atiku, who contested against Tinubu in the February 2023 election, is expected to file the documents he obtained from the Chicago State University (CSU) in furtherance of his election appeal at the apex court.

“No issue for court to address”, analyst

Legit.ng also reported that Adigun Muse, a former head of the political science department at the Lagos State University of Education (LASUED), said Tinubu would scale the hurdle of the Supreme Court.

Muse noted that the Nigerian constitution stipulates the "secondary school leaving certificate or WAEC" as the minimum educational requirement for contesting for the office of the presidency, hence the question of whether or not the president possesses a Chicago State University certificate will be discarded by the apex court.

