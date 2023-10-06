Wole Afolabi, President Bola Tinubu's lawyer has reacted to the alleged certificate forgery against his client

Afolabi said the registrar of Chicago State University (CSU) Caleb Westberg never said President Tinubu forged his certificate

He stated this while sharing more light on Atiku Abubakar's ongoing legal battle with President Tinubu

Chicago, United States - Wole Afolabi, President Bola Tinubu's lawyer has made some clarification on the alleged certificate forgery against his client by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Atiku had accused President Tinubu of certificate forgery during a press conference on Thursday, October 5.

Tinubu's lawyer says CSU never said the President forged his certificate Photo Credit: Atiku Abubakar/Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Reacting to the allegation of certificate forgery on TVC News, Afolabi said the registrar of Chicago State University (CSU) Caleb Westberg never said President Tinubu forged the certificate he submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)

Afolabi explained that Westberg stated that CSU doesn't keep copies of diplomas once they are collected.

He further explained that diplomas are merely for ceremonial purposes in the United States while the transcript is more important.

How Tinubu Forged Certificate of a Black American, Atiku’s Lawyer Opens Up

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Kalu Kalu, one of Atiku's lawyers, who was involved in the suit filed against President Tinubu in the United States has made some revelations.

Responding to questions at a press conference held by Atiku in Abuja on Thursday, October 5, Kalu said one of the documents released by CSU showed that Tinubu allegedly forged the certificate of a black American.

Diploma Tinubu submitted to INEC valid, Chicago University says in affidavit

Tinubu's diploma certificate submitted to INEC has been confirmed valid by the CSU

The American university confirmed that the certificate and the one President Tinubu presented to during his graduation from the institution in 1979 was valid.

According to the affidavit, certain differences existed between the diploma and certified copy. This was because the current President/Board Chairman signs all diplomas.

"Better ways to unseat Bola Tinubu": Omokri tells Atiku on certificate digging

A PDP Chieftain, Reno Omokri, has urged critics of President Bola Tinubu to desist from digging into his academic records.

The former presidential aide noted that there are many ways to unseat the President than trying to find errors in his academic records.

According to Omokri, Atiku Abubakar of the PDP would be a better president than Tinubu, but that does not mean that Tinubu did not finish at Chicago State University.

Source: Legit.ng