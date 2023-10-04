Chicago State University (CSU) said vendors produce replacement certificates, not the institution

CSU registrar, Caleb Westberg said the institution does not have a copy of the certificate President Bol Tinubu submitted to INEC

Westberg also disclosed that diplomas are considered to be merely ceremonial documents in the United States

Chicago, United States - Chicago State University said he does not have the copy of the certificate President Bola Ahmed Tinubu submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) ahead of the 2023 general election.

The institution registrar, Caleb Westberg, stated while making a deposition on the release of President Tinubu’s academic records, TheCable reported

Photo Credits: @officialABAT/@ChicagoState

Source: Twitter

Westberg said CSU only has certificates that students didn’t up in their possession.

“The university only has diplomas that students didn’t pick up in its possession. The university does not typically keep diplomas. I do not have the diploma that was submitted to INEC in our possession.”

Vendors produce replacement

He disclosed that vendors handle replacement diplomas for the institution.

“It is done by outside vendors”.

Transcripts important than diploma

Westberg said transcripts hold more reliance than diplomas in the United States.

According to the CSU registrar, diplomas are merely ceremonial documents.

“Diplomas are considered merely ceremonial documents. In some other countries, it may be considered more. In the US, more reliance is placed on transcripts and not on diplomas”.

Source: Legit.ng