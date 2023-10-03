Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Wahab Shittu, said Atiku Abubakar's hope has been dashed after Chicago State University released President Bola Tinubu's records

Shittu said Atiku's two major intentions against Tinubu collapsed after CSU released the president's record

According to Shittu, CSU has confirmed that Tinubu attended the university and has not denied issuing the certificate in 1979.

Lagos state - Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Wahab Shittu, said that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar’s hope has been dashed following the release of President Bola Tinubu’s academic records by Chicago State University.

Shittu said the release of Tinubu’r record does not alter the likely outcome of the case, The Nation reported.

Wahab Shittu (SAN) said CSU releasing Tinubu's record dashed Atiku's hope

Source: Facebook

How Chicago State University dashed Atiku's hope

He said listed the three crucial questions in Atiku’s case against President Tinubu.

“There are three issues here:

“Is President Tinubu qualified to run by constitutional provisions? The answer is yes.

“Did President Tinubu forge a Chicago State University certificate? The answer is No.

“Did he attend Chicago State University? The answer is Yes.”

He said Atiku’s intention was first to show that President Tinubu never attended Chicago State University and that he forged his certificate.

He added that both motives have collapsed.

“The sole aim is to get President Tinubu disqualified so that Atiku can assume the presidential seat since he came second in the presidential race.”

The Senior advocate explained that the CSU has confirmed by the release that Tinubu attended the university and has not denied issuing the certificate to the President in 1979.

He added:

“Lastly, a case of forgery against President Tinubu was not established. It collapsed.”

