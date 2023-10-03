Three names of the new ministerial nominees of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu have been passed to the Senate for confirmation

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has sent three additional ministerial nominees to the Senate for confirmation.

Those he picked include Dr Jamila Bio, Balarebe Abbas and Olawale Olawande.

Profile of new ministerial nominees

According to NTA, Balarabe Abbas is the new Ministerial nominee from Kaduna State.

Abbas is the SSG of Kaduna State; he was first appointed under Governor Nasir Elrufai and was retained by Governor Uba Sani.

According to Sahara Reporters, on September 17, Tinubu approved the appointment of Dr. Jamila Bio Ibrahim of Kwara State to serve as the Minister of Youth, pending her confirmation by the Senate.

Meanwhile, the President had further approved the nomination of the Ondo State contingent, Olawande, to serve as the Minister of State for Youth.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media & Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, disclosed this in a statement.

The statement described Dr. Jamila Bio Ibrahim as a “young medical doctor” who most recently served as the President of the Progressive Young Women Forum (PYWF).

The statement also gathered that Dr. Jamila served as Senior Special Assistant to the Kwara State Governor on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Ngelale said:

“The President has further approved the nomination of Mr. Ayodele Olawande to serve as the Minister of State for Youth, pending his confirmation by the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

The Ondo State nominee, Mr Yewande, also had a stint as a youth leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress, and he is a community development expert.

It was confirmed that Mr Yawande has had experience in the presidency, serving as the Special Adviser to the President on Innovation from 2019 to 2023 under the administration of ex-President Muhammadu Buhari.

However, President Tinubu has charged the new nominees up for confirmation at the Senate to “ensure that they consistently reflect the dynamism, innovative zeal, and unyielding productivity synonymous with the young people of Nigeria as they discharge their duties.”

Tinubu declares N25,000 additional pay for low-grade workers

Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu has announced N25,000 additional pay for an average low-grade worker for the next six months.

In his broadcast of the 63rd Independence Day speech, the president said his administration is doing all to alleviate the effect of removing the fuel subsidy.

Tinubu also announced that his administration will extend the social safety net by expanding the cash transfer programme to 15 million vulnerable homes.

