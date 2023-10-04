FCT, Abuja - The Senate on Wednesday, October 4, confirmed the ministerial designate, Ayodele Olawande.

The federal lawmakers confirmed Olawande who was nominated as the minister of state for youth.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in September, appointed Olawande to serve as the junior youth minister.

Olawande will serve alongside Dr. Jamila Bio Ibrahim, who was nominated by the president as the minister of youth.

Legit.ng reports that a minister of state is subordinate to a minister, who heads a ministry. The minister covers the entire ministry and the minister of state assists and performs other functions as assigned by the minister.

As a matter of law and policy, the minister of state has to clarify with the minister before taking any decision in the aspect he/she is overseeing. The minister of state already has defined roles of assisting the minister in making sure that the ministry that he/she is overseeing is doing well.

1) Experience: A community development expert

Olawande is a community development expert and youth leader within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), a report by Daily Trust noted.

2) Antecedent: One-time appointee of APC govt

Before his nomination, Olawande served as the special adviser on innovation to the former president, Muhammadu Buhari, office of the vice president Prof. Yemi Osinbajo. He occupied the role from 2019 to 2023.

3) Involvement in politics: Staunch APC member

Olawande was the youth leader of the APC in Ondo state. He was the founder of the Action Youth Movement (AYM) and Information and communications technology (ICT) director for Ondo APC. He is also the coordinator of the All Progressives Youth Forum (APYF).

Believed to be in his 30s, Olawande was reportedly one of the youths recommended to President Tinubu by APC groups for ministerial appointment.

4) Education: FUTA alumnus

Per The Cable, Olawande attended Christ School, Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti state, for his secondary school education. He then proceeded to the Federal University, Ado Ekiti, for his higher education.

Olawande also studied at the Federal University of Technology, Akure, Ondo state.

Senate confirms Tinubu’s ministerial nominees

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Senate confirmed three ministerial nominees: Olawande, Balarabe Abbas Lawal from Kaduna state, and Dr Jamila Bio Ibrahim from Kwara state — in addition to the 45 approved by the Red Chamber in August.

About two and a half hours into the exercise, which commenced on Wednesday afternoon, October 4, the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, announced the confirmation of the ministers after they were cleared through a voice vote by senators at the plenary.

