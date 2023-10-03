The Labour Party flagbearer, Peter Obi, has come under serious criticism over his recent interview

PDP chieftain Reno Omokri called out the former Anambra governor over his academic records following Atiku Abubakar's access to Bola Tinubu's records from CSU

Omokri queried Obi for not releasing his degree obtained from the UNN to INEC during the presidential election

Reno Omokri, a former presidential aide, has thrown shade at Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 presidential election.

Omokri urged Obi to release his academic records just as Tinubu did based on Atiku's request. Photo credit: Reno Omokri, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

In a post shared on his X page (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday morning, October 3, Omokri queried Obi for not releasing his university certificate from the University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN).

The chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) made this assertion after Chicago State University produced three out of the four sets of documents requested by Atiku Abubakar, the party's flagbearer.

Condemning Obi's recent interview, Omokri tweeted:

"Peter Obi, Chicago State University, has backed Bola Tinubu's certificate and stands by the legitimacy of his academic credentials. Only yesterday morning, you were on AriseTV accusing a certain leader of having a "fake certificate." Now, answer this question: Why did you not tender your own degree from the University of Nigeria Nsukka to the INEC?

Nigerians react as Omokri calls out Peter Obi

Nigerians took to the comment section of Omokri's X page and reacted to the development.

Legit.ng captured some of their comment below:

@oba4yee tweeted:

"By now you should have known all Obi’s academic background not all this hide-and-seek Chicago wahala."

@AdetopM tweeted:

"He will never answer the question, olodo ni man yen."

@Sly600media tweeted:

"It's still shocking why you dy carry P.O. for your head when it's your oga Atiku that is championing this case. Why don't you call him out? Abi you dy fear am?"

@jidaunae tweeted:

"Chai, I like PO. I like the way he treats Reno his brother. I was very mad some time ago why PO could not even say a word to soothe Reno's wounds. Now I understand. Silence is the best answer."

@Fatihi_S tweeted:

"It all becoming pointless on this certificate of a thing."

@Gaphie_B_A tweeted:

"Obi is only trying to be relevant because after campaign, nothing remains for him to say anymore."

How Tinubu handled fuel subsidy removal wrongly

Earlier, Peter Obi described fuel subsidy as an organised crime in Nigeria and said that he would have removed it if elected as president.

The LP chieftain, however, faulted the approach adopted by the current government headed by President Bola Tinubu in removing the subsidy.

Obi noted that he would have taken a well-thought-out approach before removing it to avert the current acute effects. He, however, noted that the president's announcement on May 29, 2023, is the multiplier effect Nigerians are suffering at the moment.

Chicago State University: Peter Obi mocks President Tinubu

Legit.ng reported earlier that Obi made a cryptic comment about Tinubu's academic record at the Chicago State University (CSU).

In a tweet, Reno Omokri, a former presidential aide, shared a video of the former governor talking about how his academic records are available to all Nigerians, adding that his Alma Mata can give his transcript.

