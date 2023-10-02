The Chicago State University (CSU) has released the academic records of President Bola Tinubu at the request of Atiku Abubakar, the flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 25 presidential election.

The move by the CSU was in line with the order by the Illinois United States (U.S.) court.

In its response, Chicago State University reiterated its earlier position that it does not have copies of diploma certificates it issued to students.

In the record it released, the university confirmed that President Tinubu finished the institution in 1979.

Over the weekend, the district court for the northern district of Illinois ordered the Chicago State University to release the academic records of President Tinubu.

In response to the request made by Atiku, which was to release a copy of the diploma certificates issued to Tinubu in 1997, the CSU maintained that the certificates matched the formats of President Tinubu's replacement which was dated June 27, 1997.

Based on Atiku's demands, several samples of the diplomas the Chicago State University awarded to other students were released by the institutions based on Atiku's demand.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Earlier, President Tinubu had claimed to have lost his original certificates but he presented a replacement for his CSU diploma to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

The university also clarified that Tinubu ticked (M) as against the circulated copy that the certificate belonged to female and blamed the differences in the dates on clerical error.

Source: Legit.ng