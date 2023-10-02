The APC camp has insisted that whatever records Atiku Abubakar gets from the US court are no longer relevant to determine the Supreme Court's judgement

Dr Josef Onoh, an APC chieftain, affirmed that Atiku's victory at the US court would not hold weight against the challenge of Bola Tinubu's victory

The APC chieftain insisted that there was no basis in Atiku's argument against Tinubu's diploma certificate

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's former spokesman in the southeast, Dr Josef Onoh, has reacted to the celebration of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar over the judgement of the United States court that ordered the Chicago State University (CSU) to release the certificate of the president.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the CSU had been compelled to release Tinubu's academic records to Atiku, the PDP flagbearer in the 2023 election, on Monday, October 2.

Reacting to the development, Onoh countered Atiku’s celebration, describing it as "Ajasco Dance, a pyrrhic victory that has no deviation" from the previous order of the court that had given a similar order to release the certificate, The Nation reported.

He described Atiku’s argument that Tinubu’s second CSU diploma had emerged, dated June 27, 1979, with an alleged difference from the June 22, 1979 diploma, as baseless, The Guardian report added.

Onoh said it was unfortunate that some gullible public failed to understand that the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA), as amended in 1974, has already covered issues raised by Atiku.

"Hence, even if Atiku returns from his wild expedition, he will still meet the same empty dinner table and no guests to serve his oysters because they have gone out of season," Onoh noted.

