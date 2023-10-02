Nasarawa State Governor Abdullahi Sule has emerged victorious at the state governorship tribunal

The tribunal in its judgment judgment dismissed the NNPP's suit challenging Sule's electoral victory

On March 20, INEC declared Sule of the ruling APC as the winner of the governorship election in the state for scoring the highest votes during the polls

Lafia, Nasarawa - The Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Nasarawa state on Monday, October 2nd, dismissed the petition filed by the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) against the election victory of Governor Abdullahi Sule of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The tribunal held that the NNPP's petition against the election of Governor Sule lacks merit and was dismissed accordingly, TVC News reported.

On March 20, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Sule as the winner of the governorship election in the state for scoring the highest votes during the polls.

He was re-elected for a second term in office after securing, 209 votes to beat his closest contender, David Ombugadu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who got 283,016 votes while Abdullahi Maidoya of the NNPP had 11,726 votes.

Not satisfied with the outcome of the exercise, both the PDP and the NNPP as well as their respective governorship candidates approached the tribunal to nullify Sule’s victory.

Justice Ezekiel Ajayi chaired the three-man panel which delivered the judgement virtually in Lafia.

Tribunal gives final verdict on Taraba governorship election

In a similar development, the Taraba state governorship election petition tribunal sitting in Jalingo, the state capital, affirmed the election of Governor Agbu Kefas.

The three-man panel ruled that Kefas of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was validly elected during the March 18 governorship election in Taraba state.

The tribunal dismissed the petition challenging the election of Kefas for lack of merit.

Tribunal gives verdict on PDP governor, Eno's fate

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Akwa Ibom state tribunal, sitting in Uyo, upheld the victory of Governor Umo Eno as the winner of the March 18 governorship election in the state.

The court on Thursday, September 28, dismissed the petitions filed by the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and its candidate, Ezekiel Nyaetok, to challenge the declaration of Eno of the PDP as the winner of the poll.

