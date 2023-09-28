Pastor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom state has been upheld as the authentic winner of the March 18 governorship election in the state

The governorship election petition tribunal sitting in Uyo, the state capital, dismissed the petitions filed by the ADC and NNPP and their candidates, Ezekiel Nyaetok and Senator John James Akpan Udoedehe, over lack of merit

Nyaetok argued that Eno of the PDP was convicted by a Magistrate Court in Abuja, but the court ruled that the same magistrate court nullified the judgment, and the verdict has stopped existing since then

Ugo, Akwa Ibom - The Akwa Ibom State Governorship, Election Petition Tribunal, sitting in Uyo, has upheld the victory of Governor Umo Eno as the winner of the March 18 governorship election in the state.

The court on Thursday, September 28, dismissed the petitions filed by the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and its candidate, Ezekiel Nyaetok, to challenge the declaration of Eno of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the winner of the poll, The Nation reported.

Tribunal upholds Governor Uno's victory in 2023 election

Source: Twitter

Tribunal dismisses ADC, NNPP petitions against Governor Uno

Earlier, the tribunal also dismissed the suit number EPW/AKS/GOV/03/23 filed by the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and its candidate, Senator John James Akpan Udoedehe, against Governor Uno and the PDP in the state.

In his petition, Nyaetok of the ADC prayed the court to disqualify Eno because a magistrate court in Abuja had convicted him. Because of that, all votes he got during the election should be nullified.

The Nyaetok also challenged other candidates who got more votes than him in the election that they were facing a series of litigations, making them ineligible to contest.

Why tribunal favours Governor Uno of Akwa Ibom

But Justice Adekunle Adeleye-led panel unanimously ruled that the same magistrate court preceded by Emeka Iyama nullified the earlier conviction of Pastor Emo Eno, and the judgment made the case stop existing.

The court also dismissed the petition of Nyaetok over lack of merit, adding that he could not prove that there was noncompliance with the electoral law in the poll.

Also, in a unanimous decision, the tribunal dismissed the petition filed by the NNPP and its candidate over lack of merit.

