The Court of Appeal in Sokoto State has reserved its judgment on the case instituted by the PDP and its governorship candidate in the 2023 election in the state, Saidu Umar

Umar and the PDP are asking the Court of Appeal to dismiss the judgment of the Sokoto state governorship election petition tribunal in late September

The tribunal had earlier affirmed the victory of Governor Ahmed Aliyu of the APC as the authentic winner of the guber poll

Sokoto, Sokoto - The Sokoto state division of the Court of Appeal has reserved its judgment in the suit filed by Saidu Umar, the flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), over the outcome of the March 18 governorship election in the state.

In the appeal, the PDP and Umar are demanding the reversal of the ruling of the Sokoto state governorship election petition Tribunal on September 30, which affirmed the victory of Governor Ahmed Aliyu of the All Progressive Congress (APC), The Nation reported.

Court told APC, PDP they would be informed for judgment day

Justice Joseph Ekanem, who headed a three-member panel hearing the appeal in Abuja on Tuesday, November 14, told parties they would be informed when the judgment was ready.

Appellants’ lawyer, Sunday Ameh (SAN), while arguing his client’s case, faulted the trial tribunal’s findings.

Ameh argued that the trial tribunal was wrong to have rejected the evidence of the subpoenaed witnesses invited by his client on the grounds that their written depositions were not filed along with the petition.

APC lawyers urged court to dismiss PDP's petition in Sokoto

He prayed the court to allow the appeal and set aside the judgment of the tribunal.

Lawyers to the respondents – Wole Olanipekun (SAN), Hassan Liman (SAN) and Ibrahim Mohammed urged the court to affirm the tribunal’s judgment, which they argued, was unassailable.

The legal luminaries faulted Ameh’s arguments and prayed the court to dismiss the appeal for being unmeritorious.

