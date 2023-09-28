Atiku Abubakar, the PDP candidate in the February 25 presidential election, has filed a fresh motion against the plea of President Bola Tinubu in a United States court

President Tinubu has pleaded in a motion before United States District Judge, Nancy Maldonado, to review the magistrate court ruling compelling the Chicago State University to release his academic record to Atiku

Phrank Shaibu, the spokesperson to Atiku, said the PDP candidate's legal team have up to 48 hours to file their application against Tinubu's motion

Illinois, US - The legal team of Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) flagbearer in the 2023 presidential election, has filed another motion to challenge the plea of President Bola Tinubu in the United States (US) court.

According to The Punch, the plea to Tinubu that the Chicago State University (CSU) should not release his academic records.

Atiku files application agaist Tinubu's motion in US Court Photo Credit: Atiku Abubakar, Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Twitter

Atiku have up to 48 hours to move against Tinubu's motion in US Court

Phrank Shaibu, a special adviser to the former vice president on public communication, said that the legal team had only 48 hours to respond to the motion filed by President Tinubu in the US Court.

Earlier, the PDP presidential candidate secured an order compelling the Chicago State University to make the academic records of President Tinubu available to his legal team.

Last week, Magistrate Jeffrey Gilbert ordered the university to provide all relevant and non-privileged documents to Atiku within two days.

Atiku challenging Tinubu's victory in court

Atiku is currently challenging the declaration of President Tinubu as the winner of the February 25 presidential election and the dismissal of his petitions against Tinubu's victory by the presidential election petition court in Nigeria.

The PDP candidate is asking the US court to compel the Chicago State University to release President Tinubu's academic record, including his admission and acceptance letter, as well as dates of attendance.

Other records Atiku sought included the degrees, awards and honours that President Tinubu attained as an undergraduate.

But as the deadline of the Magistrate Court drew nearer, Tinubu and his legal team approached the United States District Judge, Nancy Maldonado, with a motion to review the position of the Magistrate judge.

Source: Legit.ng