The Chicago State University has again been compelled to provide President Bola Tinubu's academic records to Atiku Abubakar, the PDP presidential candidate in the 2023 election

Inibehe Effiong, a human rights lawyer, while sharing the document of the judgment, stated that the university had been compelled to release the record on Monday

Effiong noted that the judge cautioned any court against staying the execution of its order and that any appeal against the judgment would be denied

Illinois, US - Judge Nancy Maldonado has reportedly ruled in favour of Atiku Abubakar, the flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 25 presidential election, in his suit to have access to President Bola Tinubu's academic records at the Chicago State University (CSU).

Atiku has secured an order from a Magistrate Court compelling the Chicago State University (CSU) to make available the academic record of President Tinubu, including his admission and acceptance letter.

US Court rules on favour of Atiku against President Bola Tinubu

Source: Twitter

But Tinubu, in an appeal, got the nod of Justice Gilbert to stay the execution of the Magistrate court ruling that favoured Atiku, but the PDP presidential candidate has filed a counter-appeal on the judgment and was favoured by Judge Nancy Maldonado.

Chicago State University to release Tinubu's academic record on Monday

In a tweet by Inibehe Effiong, a human rights lawyer, on Sunday, October 1, disclosed that Judge Nancy Maldonado has ruled in favour of Atiku and has denied the appeal filed by President Tinubu.

According to the document shared by the legal practitioner, the court ordered the Chicago State University to release the documents by Monday, October 2. It must be completed on Tuesday, October 3.

Effiong added that:

"Judge Maldonado also cautioned that any request for a stay of this judgement pending appeal against her judgment to the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeal will be denied."

He concluded that the American justice system did not work well with technicalities.

Chicago academic record: Atiku files reply to Tinubu’s review application

Legit.ng earlier reported that Atiku Abubakar, the PDP candidate in the February 25 presidential election, has filed a fresh motion against the plea of President Bola Tinubu in a United States court.

President Tinubu has pleaded in a motion before United States District Judge Nancy Maldonado to review the magistrate court ruling compelling the Chicago State University to release his academic record to Atiku.

Phrank Shaibu, the spokesperson to Atiku, said the PDP candidate's legal team have up to 48 hours to file their application against Tinubu's motion.

