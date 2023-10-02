The Plateau national and state houses of assembly elections petitions tribunal recently nullified the election of at least three lawmakers in the state

The judgements stirred a hornet’s nest as the people, who have rejected most of the tribunal judgments, are alleging serious political interference

The Justices involved in the cases have broken their silence, and they are not happy with social media insinuations

Jos, Plateau state - The chairman of panel 1 of the national and state assembly election petitions in Jos, Plateau state, Justice Muhammad Tukur, has responded to social media criticisms.

Justices O . Adetujeye and Omaka Elekwa were among Tukur’s panel. The team worked on all the petitions filed against the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) parliamentary candidates in the 2023 general elections. The panel ruled in favour of opposition parties that emerged second at the polls, Daily Trust reported on Sunday, October 1.

Tribunal: Justices frown at comments against panel

The PDP candidates had rejected the tribunal's verdicts and filed appeals. Some Nigerians on social media also accused the judges of taking bribes to rule against the PDP.

Responding, the judge pointed out that each case has different backgrounds.

His words:

“In Kaduna (2021 by-election), we used the 2010 electoral act, while that of Plateau we used the 2022 electoral act.

"Each case has different backgrounds."

Tell clients the truth, Elekwa tells lawyers

Justice Omaka Elekwa, also a member of the panel, urged lawyers to always tell their clients what happened at the tribunal, Blueprint newspaper reported.

She said:

“Always tell your clients the truth. Tell them what really happened at the tribunal and not what they hear from others or read on the social media.”

