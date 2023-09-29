Senator Shehu Sani has lambasted the Kaduna election tribunal over its governorship election judgement

The former federal lawmaker said the tribunal had over four months to deliver its judgement yet gave a confusing verdict

He added that the tribunal judgement has left the ruling APC and the PDP floating in the stream of doubt

Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, has reacted to the “confusing” verdict of the Kaduna State Election Petition Tribunal of Thursday, September 28.

There were confusing reports that the election tribunal sacked Governor Uba Sani of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and declared the governorship election in the state inconclusive.

However, Governor Uba Sani took to his Facebook page to share proof that his election victory was not cancelled.

Reacting to the confusing verdict, Sani said the tribunal cowardly gave a judgement aimed at appeasing both the ruling APC and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

In a post via his verified X handle (formerly Twitter), @ShehuSani said the verdict ended up confusing both sides.

“The Judges for the Kaduna Election Tribunal spent four months and cowardly ended up giving judgement aimed at appeasing both sides and confusingly leaving both sides

