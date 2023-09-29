The Plateau State House of Assembly election petition tribunal sitting in Uyo has sacked Hon Moses Sule, the speaker of the state house of assembly.

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Sule was sacked alongside another member of the house, Danjuma Azi, representing Plateau West State constituency in the State House of Assembly. Sule and Azi were members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Source: Legit.ng