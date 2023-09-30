There is anxiety in the Gateway state as the Ogun State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal set to deliver its judgement

The PDP candidate, Ladi Adebutu is cahllengng teh victory of Gover dapo Abiodun of the All Progressive Congress (APC)

It was gathered that there is tight security at the venue as all roads leading to the court premises have been barricadedhttp

Ogun state, Abeokuta -The venue of the Ogun State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal has been taken over by Joint security forces ahead of the final verdict.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its governorship candidate, Ladi Adebutu, had filed a petition challenging the victory of Governor Dapo Abiodun of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Tight security as Ogun tribunal delivers judgement on governorship election Photo Credit: Prince Dr Dapo Abiodun - MFR/Ogun State Crusaders

Tribunal delivers judgement on Ogun governorship election

According to Daily Trust, security operatives have barricaded all roads leading to the premises of the Magistrate’s Court, Isabo area of the state capital, Abeokuta.

They also mounted two armoured personnel carriers in front of the court and prevented some journalists from gaining access to the court premises.

It was gathered that the Hamidu Kunaza-led tribunal is expected to commence sitting by 9 a.m. as the judges deliver their judgement on the election petition filed against the outcome of the March 18 governorship election.

Tribunal gives INEC, APC, Gov Abiodun 2 days to inspect PDP's exhibits

The chairman of the Ogun State Election Petition Tribunal, Justice Hamidu Kunaza, gave APC Governor Abiodun and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) two days to inspect the 8,000 pieces of documentary evidence tendered by the PDP candidate.

Adebutu’s lawyer, Goddy Uche (SAN), on Tuesday, July 4, tendered the documents, which include INEC forms, BVAS reports, ECAs, voters’ registers, and printed IREV results in various “Ghana-must-go” bags before the tribunal.

Tribunal strikes out PDP's petition against APC

The PDP's petition against the ruling APC was struck out by the Ogun Governorship Election Petition Tribunal on Monday, June 19.

The PDP candidate, Adebutu had alleged that there was vote buying by the APC during the poll.

Tribunal: WAEC fails to tender Gov Abiodun’s certificate

An official of the West African Examination Council (WAEC), Olufemi Olaleye, on Thursday, July 20, appeared before the tribunal without tendering a copy of the state Governor, Dapo Abiodun’s certificate.

The examination council had earlier been subpoenaed by the tribunal to produce a copy of Dapo Abiodun’s 1978 WAEC certificate as attached to the form he filled with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

