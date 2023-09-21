The national and state parliament election tribunal court in Plateau State has sacked three lawmakers of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

These lawmakers's victory was dismissed over their refusal to conduct ward congress as ordered by a judge in a lower court

Meanwhile, The All Progressives Congress and the Labour Party's candidates were declared winners

Jos, Plateau - Three lawmakers of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Plateau State have been sacked by the national and state assembly election petition tribunal.

As reported by Daily Trust, these lawmakers are Remvyat Nanbol, Agbalak Adukuchill and Happiness Akawu, representing Langtang central, Rukuba/Iregwe and Pengana constituencies in the state parliament.

The tribunal on Thursday, September 21, ruled that candidates of the Labour Party, Bako Ankala and Yakubu Sanda of the All Progressives Congress (APC), were winners of the election.

Why tribunal sacked 3 PDP lawmakers

Justice Muhammad Tukur, who made the declaration, said the candidates of the PDP were sacked because the party did not legally sponsor them.

The ruling stated that the PDP candidates did not obey a court order mandating them to conduct a ward congress that would further legitimise them as party flagbearers.

Meanwhile, the tribunal held that the petitioners had the locus standi to challenge the participation or inclusion of PDP in the election.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was then ordered to withdraw the certificate of return from the PDP candidates' possession and hand it over to the APC and Labour Party candidates.

Similarly, it was gathered that the tribunal sacked four PDP National Assembly members, including a senator, over party structure.

