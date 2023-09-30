Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi have presented their appeals to the Supreme Court, insisting that the decision of the tribunal could not stand

After faulting the tribunal’s refusal to void the 2023 presidential poll over the “doctrine of legitimate expectation”, Atiku filed 35 grounds of appeal

On his part, Obi filed 51 grounds of appeal and wants the apex court to set aside the tribunal's judgement, and grant reliefs sought in his petition

FCT, Abuja - The Supreme Court of Nigeria may inaugurate the panel that will hear the appeal of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, and his counterpart in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar next week.

Messrs Atiku and Obi had earlier in September filed grounds of appeal at the apex court, asking it to nullify the judgement of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT).

Hearing of Atiku and Obi's appeal at the tribunal may be delayed by the NLC's strike. Photo credits: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar, Mr. Peter Obi

Obi, Atiku's appeal at Supreme Court

According to The Punch, a top source at the Supreme Court disclosed that the panel could be instituted next week.

The source said:

“Well, let us look at next week. All things being equal, it should not go beyond next week. But the issue is the strike; we hope it does not disrupt things.

“I can’t pick the day but hopefully next week, we should have a panel in place. I can’t say the number of the justices and the names that will make the panel.”

