Richard Ngene, an APC member in Enugu state, expressed his belief that the Supreme Court will not disqualify President Bola Tinubu

Ngene alleged that such disqualifications are unprecedented globally and unlikely to happen in Nigeria

The APC chieftain also advised the Labour Party to prepare for the 2027 elections, adding that the party should start by playing a vibrant opposition role

Enugu - Richard Ngene, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Enugu state, has predicted that the Supreme Court will not sack President Bola Tinubu.

Legit.ng reports that the tribunal on Wednesday, September 6, dismissed the petitions filed by the PDP's Atiku Abubakar and Labour Party (LP)'s Peter Obi.

The five-man panel unanimously affirmed the victory of Tinubu in the February 25 presidential election.

Meanwhile, Atiku and Obi have rejected the tribunal's verdict and filed appeals at the Supreme Court, the nation's apex court.

I don't see Supreme Court disqualifying Tinubu, says Ngene

Speaking with Legit.ng, Ngene, who, despite being an APC member, supported Obi in the election, said he doesn't "see the Supreme Court disqualifying President Bola Tinubu."

"I don’t see the Supreme Court disqualifying Tinubu. It has never happened anywhere in the world, and Nigeria won’t be the first," the APC chieftain told Legit.ng.

However, checks by Legit.ng indicate that presidential elections have been nullified in at least three African countries.

Ngene further emphasised his belief that Atiku cannot match President Tinubu's political strength.

"Atiku can’t defeat Tinubu in any contest. Tinubu understands the process and has a lot of independent foot soldiers," he said.

Labour Party should get ready for 2027, Ngene says

Hinting that Obi also does not have a chance at the Supreme Court, Ngene said the Labour Party should start playing a strong opposition role ahead of the 2027 elections.

"Labour Party should start being a vibrant opposition while getting ready for 2027," he said.

Labour Party chieftain says Peter Obi will lose at Supreme Court

In a related development, Moses Jolayemi, the LP coordinator for the 2023 presidential election in Ekiti state, has predicted that his party's candidate, Obi, will lose at the Supreme Court.

Obi, a former governor of Anambra state, came third in the election, according to the results declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

"I do not think that he is going to pull through at the Supreme Court or wherever. Senior advocates, analysts and enlightened people have all looked at the judgment and it was described as very good," he said.

