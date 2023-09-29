The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has said multiple times that "a new Nigeria" can be achieved

Obi is determined to become Nigeria's president one day, and his supporters align with him on that resolution

Sharing a prophecy via his church's YouTube page, Pastor Kingsley Okwukwe asked Obi's supporters not to lose hope

Ikeja, Lagos state - Pastor Kingsley Okwukwe of the Revival and Restoration Global Mission has said "a new Nigeria" will surely be achieved.

Pastor Okwukwe, who is an open supporter of Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) during the 2023 election, shared the "prophecy" via Rap TV recently.

Pastor Okwukwe still believes Obi will be president. Photo credits: Mr. Peter Obi, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

"New Nigeria will be born this year"

The cleric asked 'Obidients', as Obi's supporters are known, to be patient.

"A new Nigeria", as used by Pastor Okwukwe is Obi's mantra.

Legit.ng reports that the former Anambra state governor, along with Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), presently bid to displace Bola Tinubu as Nigeria's president.

The preacher said:

"I have been giving series of prophecies. The new Nigeria will be born this year (2023).

"Our God is a God of miracles. There is time and season for everything on the surface of the earth."

He continued:

"This is the time and season for the new Nigeria. 'Weeping may last for the night, but joy comes in the morning'. Do not worry about what you see around you. The new Nigeria is coming; there will be a new dawn very soon. In the eye of God, 1,000 years is just a day. Don't be in a haste. Some of you are in a haste. Why are you in a haste?

"Our redemption is close, closer than what we think. We thank God for our principal, Peter Obi."

"Only God can remove Tinubu": Iginla

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that the founder of the Champions Royal Assembly Ministry, Prophet Joshua Iginla, declared that “the only person that can remove President Tinubu is God.”

While addressing his church members recently, Joshua advised Obi and Atiku to “come together”. The cleric dismissed the opposition’s challenge to President Tinubu’s victory.

Source: Legit.ng