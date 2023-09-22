Abuja-based pastor, Prophet Joshua Iginla, has sent warning messages to the two main opposition parties, the PDP and LP

Iginla said if care is not taken, "umbrella can tear" and "papa and mama can turn their back" — in an apparent reference to the logos of the two political parties

The cleric also predicted that the Supreme Court will deliver a similar verdict as the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal (PEPT)

FCT, Abuja - The founder of the Champions Royal Assembly Ministry, Prophet Joshua Iginla, has said as long as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party (LP) are "divided", they will be "defeated again" when Nigeria conducts its 2027 general elections.

Iginla said the lack of "collaboration" between the top two opposition parties puts them in a disadvantaged position.

Tinubu to win again in court, according to Prophet Iginla. Photo credits: Mr. Peter Obi, Joshua Iginla Ministries, Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

"Nothing'll come out of Obi, Atiku's appeal"

Addressing a church congregation recently, Joshua said Atiku Abubakar (PDP) and Peter Obi (LP) will lose at the Supreme Court.

This media platform reports that both men are appealing the judgement of the tribunal which dismissed their petitions earlier in September. President Bola Tinubu's election was upheld by the court.

Iginla said:

“I can tell you the result that you will get in 2027. Abuse me, I’m talking to you. I’m not even talking about Supreme Court; I’m talking about 2027.

“If you don’t put your house together, the umbrella can tear; and papa and mama can turn their back. I speak to you, attack me, I don’t want to be popular. But I want to tell you truth (sic) - if you can stay and put your house together, then you’re prepared. Now, you want to go for your mandate, go and fight. There is nothing new that will come out of it; it is the same result that you will get. 'Are you trying to preempt the result?' No, I’m telling you what I have seen.”

He continued:

“I’m not talking from legal perspective, I’m talking from spiritual perspective. I enter (sic) the future, I saw all the evidence you brought, and I saw all the judgements, and I still see even more serious interpretation than what you have.

“Write today’s date down, so that when the result come out, you will know.”

"Focus on 2027", Iginla to Obi, Atiku

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Iginla spoke about Atiku and Obi's fate at the apex court.

The cleric said he is unperturbed by attacks that may follow his pronouncement.

Source: Legit.ng