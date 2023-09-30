Lagos, which is considered a commercial city of Nigeria, has been said to be godfathered by President Bola Tinubu since the return of democracy in 1999.

The reason for this is not far-fetched from the fact that any political party Tinubu belonged to has governed Lagos and is still governing.

4 Reasons PDP Has Failed to Take Over Lagos Since 1999 Photo Credit: APC Nigeria, PDP Update

Source: Twitter

These range from the Alliance for Democracy (AD) to the Action Congress (AC), Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) and now the All Progressives Congress (APC).

However, there are many factors in which the leading opposition in Nigeria, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has been unable to take over the control of the state. The major ones are listed below:

Tinubu's long chain of structure

The APC in Lagos has a long chain of structure that it could be difficult for any opposition party to defeat.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

During his administration as governor of Lagos State, Tinubu established the Local Council Development Area (LCDA). All these have not only brought the government nearer to the people but also brought the ruling party closer to them.

Party Supremacy

Since the emergence of Tinubu as governor of Lagos State, the ruling party's decision has always been supreme among all the successful governments in the state.

Unlike the PDP, where the governorship ticket often goes to the highest bidder, the party's interest is often reflected in who gets the ticket at all levels.

Communication

One of the factors that has hindered the success of the PDP in Lagos is the lack of communication between the party and the people of the state.

With the APC being the ruling party, there was a certain level of direct communication between the party and the state's people. At the same time, the opposition PDP appeared nowhere to relate with the people except when the election was approaching.

Fear of the unknown in a change of government

Many Lagosians often felt a certain level of decorum with the ruling party's administration as successful governments had reportedly followed a certain plan designed by the administration of President Tinubu when he was the state governor.

Thus, many fear certain levels of drawback in the state's progress should the PDP take over power, and such administration would be more of witch-hunting and administering.

Lagos: Tribunal upholds Sanwo-Olu’s victory, dismisses PDP, LP’s petitions

Legit.ng earlier reported that the tribunal in Lagos state had announced the actual winner of the March 18 governorship election.

In its ruling on Monday, September 25, the court held that Babajide Sanwo-Olu is the duly elected governor of the state.

The court dismissed the petitions filed by the opposition PDP and Labour Party for lacking merit.

Source: Legit.ng