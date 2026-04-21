A 15-year-old girl who wrote the JAMB exam has scored a high score of 98 in English Language and posted her UTME results

The video posted online revealed her age and also that it is her first time writing the JAMB examination

Many people who saw the total score she got after checking her 2026 UTME result praised her intelligence

A 15-year-old girl who wrote JAMB for the first time is trending online after she scored a total of 98 in English Language and shared her 2026 UTME result.

The young lady could be seen in a video posted online by her elder sister, sitting and holding her hands close to her eyes due to fear as she was about to check her 2026 UTME result.

15-year-old girl impresses many with 98 in English language in UTME result. Photo Source: Tiktok/livingwnancy

Source: TikTok

JAMB: Young girl scores 98 in English

The elder sister helped her check the JAMB score, and when she discovered that her younger sibling had achieved a very high score in her JAMB exam despite being 15 years old, she cheered her up.

The caption, which was displayed in the TikTok video, explains her age.

15-year-old girl scores 98 in English language in first JAMB attempt. Photo Source: Tiktok/livingwnancy

Source: TikTok

The sister could also be heard encouraging her younger sibling to always believe in herself as she tries to motivate her and praise her for getting a high score in JAMB.

The video contains the total score she got in the exam and in several other subjects.

Reactions as lady shows JAMB result

Mariam's collection Noted:

"when she want to upload her olevel results dey will not allow her because of her age until she is 16 before then."

Mega_Dc asked:

"What course is she gonna study."

Ãmãndah said:

"Sorry please she's also underaged and her result came out but mine isn't out and I wrote on the 16th also."

Kayla_is_s6teen added:

"Wow last year I wrote mine and I scored 312 and I was only just 15 and I was still in ss2 but this year I’ll be writing another one tmr."

𝐂𝐡𝐢𝐬𝐨𝐦 noted:

"I wrote my first jamb when I was 13+😏but till now I haven’t written another one ooo."

Ria said:

"My younger brother got the same as her and it his first time writing, going to study medicine and surgery. I'm so happy for them."

Phumelaryor shared:

"267 for a first timer wow so proud of her🥰🥰🥰....... And I pray she use it to enter school this year by God grace."

Tee collection&fashion affairs wrote:

"98 in English omo being smart is an understatement oo you’re extremely brilliant,despite all jamb tricks on English question."

DABI STAR added:

"I know the feeling i made 240 last year at just 16 and i was in Ss2 congratulations to her!"

Ennywealth said:

"Just like me, when I finished my waec I clocked 16, I'm in university now, congratulations to her."

Watch the video below

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man blamed generator failure and network problems for his low score in the 2026 UTME after checking his result.

He said the technical issues affected his exam and made him waste a lot of time, especially in the English Language. According to him, he had to be moved to another system, but by then, he had already lost much time and could not finish many questions.

JAMB: Man scores 98 in mathematics

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a young lady took to social media to celebrate her brother, Suleiman Sufyan Onimisi, after he scored 98 in Mathematics, 98 in Chemistry, and 94 in Physics in the 2026 UTME organised by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

She also shared a screenshot of his results online as proof and expressed pride in his outstanding performance, noting that he had broken a family record that had never been achieved before.

Source: Legit.ng