The tribunal sitting in Lagos state has announced the actual winner of the March 18 governorship election

The court in its ruling on Monday, September 25, held that Babajide Sanwo-Olu is the duly elected governor of the state

The petitions filed by the opposition PDP and Labour Party were dismissed by the court for lacking merit

Ikeja, Lagos state - The Lagos State Governorship Election Tribunal has upheld the return of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu as the duly elected Governor of the state.

As reported by The Nigerian Tribune, in a judgment read by Justice Mikail Abdullahi on behalf of the three-man panel on Monday, September 25, the court dismissed the petition of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its governorship candidate, Olajide Adediran, for lacking merit.

In reaching the verdict, the court first dwelt on the preliminary objections raised by the parties before considering the issues raised for determination, Channels TV reported.

The tribunal also held that the petitioners are not members of the 4th respondent, the APC, and therefore have no locus to challenge the primaries of the party that produced both men.

The court in its judgement, further held that all the issues raised by the petitioners are pre-election matters of which the Tribunal lacks jurisdiction to entertain, Vanguard report added.

In the final analysis, the tribunal held “that the petition lacks merit and is accordingly dismissed.

“I affirm the election and return of Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu as the duly elected governor of Lagos State. Parties are to bear their cost.”

The tribunal has now taken a break to reconvene shortly to give judgment on the petition of the Labour Party (LP).

Tribunal dismisses APC’s objection against Jandor, PDP

Meanwhile, the Lagos tribunal dismissed the preliminary objection of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), which asked it to set aside the petition of the PDP.

The preliminary objection was dismissed on Monday, September 25.

Tribunal: Hamzat arrives court

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the deputy governor of Lagos state, Obafemi Hamzat, arrived at the courtroom for the final verdict of the Lagos state governorship election petition court.

Hamzat's arrival was interpreted to mean Governor Sanwo-Olu, who, according to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), won the 2023 governorship election in Lagos state, might not be present for the final ruling.

