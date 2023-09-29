The APC national chairman, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, said the ruling party will triumph in Bayelsa governorship election

Ganduje said the APC candidate, Timipre Silva, knows the state very well as a former governor and minister

The former Kano state governor added that Silva will bring development because of his experience in government

Bayelss state, Yenagoa - The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, has expressed confidence in the ability of the party’s candidate, Timipre Sylva to win the November 11 governorship election in Bayelsa state.

Ganduje said Sylva, former governor and minister is conversant with the workings of government and bring about development to the state, The Punch reported.

Ganduje says APC will win Bayelsa guber election Photo Credit: Abdullahi Umar Ganduje

Source: Facebook

He stated this when he inaugurated the National APC Campaign Council headed by the Gombe State Governor, Inuwa Yahaya in Yenagoa on Friday, September 29.

“He is conversant with the workings of the Federal Government. He is conversant with the workings of the state government, so he will be able to build a synergy between the Federal Government and the Bayelsa State government so that he can take this state to a much higher level.”

The former Kano state governor added:

“We have to believe in him, he has the knowledge, he knows the environment, he knows the character and the implementors. Therefore, he knows how to coordinate his six-point agenda.”

50,000 PDP, LP, Other Members Join APC in Bayelsa

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that about fifty thousand (50,000) leaders, aides to Governor Douye Diri and members of other political parties have decamped to the opposition APC in Bayelsa state.

Some of the defectors are members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and Labour Party (LP), among others.

They were received at the party secretariat in Yenagoa by Ganduje, who was represented by the deputy national chairman, North, Alhaji Ali Delore.

Bayelsa governor's aide dumps PDP

Legit.ng reported that the camp of the PDP in Bayelsa state, headed by Governor Douye Diri, suffered a major loss.

On Monday, September 18, some of Governor Diri's principal aides and the state youth leader of the PDP, Nunieh Odede, dumped the party for the APC and declared support for Sylva.

Sylva’s special adviser, media and publicity, Julius Bokoru, confirmed the development in a statement and noted that Odede and the other defectors had held a meeting with the APC flagbearer.

