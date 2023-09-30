A former governor of Kaduna state, Alhaji Ramalan Yero, has decided to exit the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

Legit.ng understands that Alhaji Yero's resignation takes effect from Saturday, September 30, 2023

The ex-governor in his letter did not give a specific reason for dumping the PDP and did not also state the party he is joining

Kaduna, Kaduna state - Ramalan Yero, a former governor of Kaduna state, has dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

This is contained in a letter dated Saturday, September 30. The former governor personally signed the letter and forwarded it to the Ward Chairman, PDP Kaura, Zaria local government area (LGA) of the state, Daily Trust reported.

APC receives former Kaduna governor, Yero

Source: Twitter

Ex-Kaduna gov, Ramalan Yero leaves PDP

The letter with the title ‘Resignation letter’ partly reads:

"With grateful to Almighty Allah, I write to extend my sincere greetings and to formally inform you of my decision to leave the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP).

“In view of this, I hereby tender my resignation as a member of the Peoples Democratic Party with effect from September 30, 2023. Enclosed herewith, is my party membership card duly returned."

Yero served as deputy governor to the late Governor Patrick Yakowa who died in an air crash.

He subsequently became the Kaduna state governor between December 15, 2012, to May 29, 2015.

Reacting to the development, Bashir Ahmad, Digital Communications Assistant to Muhammadu Buhari, former President of Nigeria, wrote on his verified X (formerly) handle:

"Former Governor of Kaduna State, Alhaji Mukhtar Ramalan Yero, who has just dumped his party, PDP, will be welcomed into our great party, APC, to help Gov. Uba Sani move Kaduna state to a greater height."

