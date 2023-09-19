Former federal lawmaker, Senator Matthew Urhoghide, has returned to the All Progressives Congress (APC)

Urhoghide dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to join the APC on Monday, September 18

The senator was in the National Assembly between 2015 and 2023 representing Edo South Senatorial District

Edo state, Benin-City - Former senator representing Edo South Senatorial District on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Matthew Urhoghide, has returned to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Urhoghide returned to the APC on Monday, September 18, almost four months after he resigned his membership of PDP, The Nation reported.

Why Urhoghide returned to APC

He was received by the ward chairman, Sunny Omokaro at APC’s Ward 2 secretariat on Airport Road, Benin.

The senator said he was happy to be back home at the APC

Urhoghide revealed that he left for the PDP due to disagreements over some issues.

“When I resigned from the PDP in May, I said I was going to join another political party, so long as I remain in partisan politics.

“After a careful evaluation of what is going on in Edo State, I decided to go back to the party that I was a part of its building. I am a founding member of APC. This is where I really have my political friends and associates. I came to rebuild APC.

“I am not rejoining APC alone, but moving with my teeming followers and supporters. There is no ward in the entire 77 wards in Edo South Senatorial District that I did not site a project, while I was in the Senate.”

