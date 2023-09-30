Governor Dapo Abiodun is getting all the moral support he needs as the Ogun State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal prepares to deliver its verdict

Minister of State for Environment and Ecological Management, Dr Iziaq Kunle Salako, Senator Olamilekan Adeola and others have stormed the tribunal

The election of Governor Abiodun is been challenged by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its governorship candidate, Ladi Adebutu

Ogun state, Abeokuta - Minister of State for Environment and Ecological Management, Dr Iziaq Kunle Salako and Senator representing Ogun West, Olamilekan Adeola popularly known as Yayi have stormed the venue of the governorship election tribunal in Abeokuta.

Ogun State Deputy Governor, Engr Noimot Salako-Oyedele, the deputy chief of staff and other aides of Governor Dapo Abiodun, including commissioner designates, Daily Trust reported.

Tinubu’s Minister, Senator, Others Storm Tribunal in Abeokuta, Ogun state Photo Credit: @TeachersYa13034

Source: Twitter

It was gathered that Senator Adeola arrived at the court at 7.55 a.m., while Salako came shortly later.

Also present at the tribunal is a member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tunji Akinosi.

Tribunal delivers judgement on Ogun governorship election

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the venue of the Ogun state governorship election petition tribunal was taken over by joint security forces ahead of the final verdict.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its governorship candidate, Ladi Adebutu, had filed a petition challenging the victory of Governor Dapo Abiodun of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

security operatives have barricaded all roads leading to the premises of the magistrate court, Isabo area of the state capital, Abeokuta.

Tribunal gives INEC, APC, Gov Abiodun 2 days to inspect PDP's exhibits

Meanwhile, the chairman of the Ogun tribunal, Justice Hamidu Kunaza, gave the APC, Governor Abiodun and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) two days to inspect the 8,000 pieces of documentary evidence tendered by the PDP candidate.

Adebutu’s lawyer, Goddy Uche (SAN), on Tuesday, July 4, tendered the documents, which included INEC forms, BVAS reports, ECAs, voters’ registers, and printed IREV results in various “Ghana-must-go” bags before the tribunal.

Tribunal: WAEC fails to tender Gov Abiodun’s certificate

An official of the West African Examination Council (WAEC), Olufemi Olaleye, on Thursday, July 20, appeared before the tribunal without tendering a copy of Governor Abiodun’s certificate.

The tribunal had earlier subpoenaed the examination council to produce a copy of Abiodun’s 1978 WAEC certificate as attached to the form he filled with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Source: Legit.ng