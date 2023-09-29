Senator Athan Achonu has been declared the governorship candidate under the Labour Party for the November 11 election

The senator was cleared following the Supreme Court's judgement delivered on Thursday, September 28

Following the court's verdict, Senator Achonu will slug it out with Governor Hope Uzodimma at the polls

FCT, Abuja - There was jubilation at the secretariat of the Labour Party (LP) in Abuja when the Supreme Court on Thursday, September 28, delivered its judgment regarding the Labour Party governorship candidate for the Saturday, September 11, 2023 gubernatorial election.

Achonu emerges as the LP authentic candidate for the Imo off-cycle election. Photo credit: Senator Athan Achonu

The apex court in its judgement affirmed Senator Athan Achonu as the LP governorship candidate off-cycle election in Imo state.

The Punch reported that Achonu is aiming to become the first physically challenged governor in the country through the off-season election taking place in the state.

This is coming moment after the apex court dismissed the appeal by Basil Maduka against the Labour Party over the rightful candidate of the party in the election on the grounds of locus standi.

A panel of five justices, led by Justice Iyang Okoro, also chided the appellant for abusing the court process and wasting the time of the courts.

LP legal adviser reacts as court affirms Achonu's candidacy

Reacting to the development in Abuja alongside Achonu and lawyers of the party, the LP national legal officer, Kehinde Edun, hailed the Supreme Court justices, saying they did justice to the case, Channels TV report added.

Imo, Kogi, Bayelsa polls: INEC fixes date for conduct of mock accreditation of voters

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) earlier announced that it will conduct a mock accreditation for the forthcoming governorship elections in Bayelsa, Imo, and Kogi states.

The commission disclosed that the mock accreditation will commence on Saturday, October 14, a few weeks before the off-cycle polls scheduled to be held on Saturday, November 11, 2023.

Sam Olumekun, INEC's national commissioner & chairman, information and voter education committee, made this known through a statement issued on Monday, September 25 via its X page.

Apply: INEC begins recruitment of Ad-Hoc staff for Bayelsa, Imo, and Kogi governorship elections

Earlier, INEC announced the commencement of recruitment for ad-hoc staff for the upcoming off-cycle governorship elections in Bayelsa, Imo, and Kogi states.

The electoral body noted that registration will be on for five weeks.

Peter Obi gives Uzodimma quit notice as Imo governor

The LP flagbearer, Peter Obi, has urged the electorate in Imo state to vote for the party's candidate, Senator Athan Achonu, in the forthcoming November 11, 2023, governorship election.

Obi also called on Governor Hope Uzodimma to start preparing to vacate the Government House.

He stated this while flagging off Achonu’s governorship campaign in Owerri on Tuesday, August 22.

